DELMAR – Josephine Leonardo Mali (Josie, Jo) was born on 9-11-44 in Delmar NY. Raised by her loving parents Jack and Jessie Leonardo. She passed away in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on 5- 11- 2024, after an accident, at the age of 79. She owned and operated Leonardo Hair Design in Delmar, NY for over 30 years. She loved her customers, many of whom would become good friends.

She attended Our Lady Help of Christians Elementary School, Mercy Secretarial School for 2 years, and graduated from Bethlehem Central High School, Class of 1963. She and her husband traveled extensively after retiring. She loved her dogs, especially her Colby.

Josephine is survived by members of her beloved family, including her husband of 45 years Carmen. Michael Mail, her daughter Brigitte Dubuque, two beloved granddaughters Shelby (Brian) and Samantha Dubuque (Joseph), great-grandson Joseph Fagan IV, son Michael Mali (Leona) and grandson Roman, son Lewis Dubuque, brother Richard Leonardo (Carolyn), sisters Rose Leonardo Joyce and Gail Leonardo Sundling (Thomas). She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl, Delmar, NY 12054 on June 28, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.