The Albany County Department of Public Works advises that ongoing work will affect County Routes 53 (South Albany Rd.) and 54 (Bell Crossing Rd.) in the Town of Bethlehem starting July 8 and extending through September, 2024, for construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE).

County Route 54 will be closed to traffic on Monday, July 8 through August 23, 2024 between CR 201 (Old Quarry Road and the CSX Railroad building. Traffic will be detoured on CR 102 and Route 396. Access to Mac-Son Industrial Services will be maintained.

When that work is completed, work will progress in stages down County Route 53 to a point south of Blue Diamond Road using lane closures and alternating one-way traffic. This is expected to be completed in late September. The contractor will work with property owners to maintain access.

If you have any questions, please call Albany County Department of Public Works at 518-765-2055.

Albany County thanks you in advance for your patience during this important project.