WESTERLO – Kathryn Elizabeth Wright, 85, of New Salem and Estero, FL, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at home with her family.

Born in Albany on September 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Phillip R. and Phyllis E. (Gore) Wood, Sr. Kay had traveled extensively during her lifetime. She had been a life member of the New Salem Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and a founding and life member of Bussin’ Buddies FMCA Chapter. She and her husband were lap sponsors at the Indy 500. She was former president of Bonita Springs Ladies Elks and librarian at Corkscrew Woodlands, Estero, FL. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. Wright; daughter, Kathryn Wright-Ortiz; brothers, Phillip R. Wood, Jr. and Wayne P. Wood; and nephew, Christopher Wood.

She is survived by her children, Donna Greenwood (Mike), Laura Wright-Smith (Charles), Cindi Madej (David), sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Mary Ann Wood; granddaughter, Maria Daniels-Madison (Mike); step grandchildren, Zach Smith, Damon Ortiz and Alyssa Greenwood-Leroux; and great granddaughters, Kylie and Kamryn Daniels. She was also the aunt of Robert and Gerald Wright, Diane Pemberton, Brian, Mark, Autumn, Daniel and Devon Wood.

A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414.

