DELMAR — Joanne Lory Jackson Crosier, 69, of Delmar, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital on April 26, 2021, after a brief hospital stay due to complications from cancer.

Joanne was born in Albany, NY on July 20, 1951 to Walter and Jane (Massie) Jackson. She grew up in Ravena, graduating from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School in 1969. She attended Keuka College where she earned an Early Childhood Education degree in 1973. She was a fierce advocate for children, both through being a mother and her teaching. She often spoke for children with special needs, a cause close to her heart.

Joanne married Richard Crosier of Feura Bush on April 26, 1975. They resided in Clarksville for 15 years before moving to Delmar in 2000. They were active with the Epilepsy Association and enjoyed family life with their 5 children. Joanne retired in 2010 after 32 years of teaching at A.W. Becker Elementary. Joanne was an accomplished sewer and quilter, who enjoyed craft shows and going antiquing. She loved putting together collages for family and friends, and you could often find her outside working in her garden. An avid reader, Joanne also loved going to the movies. While she loved being a mom, she found extra joy in being “Josie” to her four grandchildren.

Joanne is survived by her husband Richard; children Dr. Amanda Crosier-Riffle (Christopher), Jenna Crosier, Tyler Crosier (Kelly), Tanner Crosier, and Emma Crosier; grandchildren Mason, Lila, Logan, and Frances; sisters Cathy (Jackson) Sutton and Jill (Jackson) Fuhrman; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Jane and Walter Jackson.

There will be no wake or funeral service, and in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern NY, 3 Washington Sq., Albany, NY 12205.