Colonie Central High School iCARE students will celebrate Mental Health Awareness month by welcoming South Colonie Elementary students and families to the high school on Saturday, May 15 for their annual Raiderfest celebration.

This community event is set to feature an obstacle course presented by Albany Ninja Lab, an Emergency Service Expo, food trucks, backyard games and more, with proceeds from the event set to support Northern Rivers, iCare’s partner in supporting mental health.

“Raiderfest provides us an opportunity to gather together, have some fun and feel a sense of normalcy, said CCHS senior Gabrielle Lupe. “Being a senior and heading off to college, this is a great way for us to finish out our time together as one group here at the high school.”

“I am happy to see this capstone event continue during these difficult times,”added Executive Principal Tom Kachadurian. “Our students are the best community ambassadors and role models of sacrifice, dedication, and commitment for the betterment of society. Raiderfest is a true reflection of what being a Raider means in action.”

In addition to the activities that are scheduled throughout the day, the event will kick-off in the morning with an opening ceremony set for 9 a.m. The opening ceremony will include the presentation of iCARE’s Kind Human of the Year award, Hill of Heroes recognition, and CCHS student’s designed car wrap unveiled to the district’s Student Resource Officer.

“After a long winter, this event is certainly a great way for our students and families to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather, ‘’ said Brian Scalzo, ninth grade dean of students at CCHS. “ We are proud of all the hard work our students have put into this event to make it safe for our families and provide much-needed financial support to this year’s iCARE partner- Northern Rivers.”

Event Details

• Due to current COVID guidelines, students and families from each school will be asked to attend during the allotted time frame

• Saddlewood Elementary, 10 to 11 a.m.

• Forest Park Elementary, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Roessleville Elementary, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Veeder Elementary, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

• Shaker Road Elementary 3 to 4 p.m.

• In addition to the time slots above for Elementary families, Colonie Central High School students are invited to participate from 4 to 7 p.m.

The cots is $10 per student or $25 for families of 3 or more.

Community members are encouraged to follow iCARE’s Facebook, Instagram or on Twitter for regular updates about this event.

This year’s Raiderfest is the seventh that CCHS iCARE students have organized the event.