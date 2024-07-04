Two-year terms for Bethlehem’s town supervisor, highway czar and town clerk proposed for four years

BETHLEHEM — The Town’s top seat has long carried a two-year term, but Town Board officials want to open discussions with residents to extend that time to four years.

Town residents will have an opportunity to speak in a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.

The town supervisor position is one of three currently carrying a two-year term, a distinction shared with the highway superintendent and town clerk seats. In a memorandum to Town Supervisor David VanLuven, Town Board members Joyce Becker and Tom Schnurr proposed Local Law 3 of 2024, extending terms for all three positions.

“Local Law 3 of 2024 will change term lengths for the offices of Town Supervisor, Town Highway Superintendent, and Town Clerk from two to four years, providing greater stability to these offices and increasing the effectiveness of whomever holds them,” stated Becker and Schnurr. “The United States, New York State, Albany County, the city of Albany, the Town of Colonie, and Village of Ravena all have four-year terms for executive positions. This is common in municipalities across the state.”

The proposal cites various arguments for extending term periods, including increased effectiveness, enhanced stability, improved planning and community trust.

“A two-year term presents an obstacle to effectiveness,” states the proposal. “Longer terms will provide elected officials with the stability needed to effectively plan and execute long-term projects and initiatives. It often takes more than two years to see substantial progress and benefits from new policies, infrastructure projects, and community programs. By extending the term to four years, officials can dedicate more time to implementing their vision and long-term goals.”

Proponents further argue that frequent elections disrupt ongoing initiatives and that longer terms would lead to more effective communication and responsiveness to residents’ concerns.

According to the Municipal Home Rule Law of New York State, any proposed change in term length requires a mandatory referendum, allowing residents to vote on whether to extend the term lengths.

Colonie town residents approved a similar measure two years ago, extending the term of its town supervisor from two to four years. Board members shared how it takes an incumbent the better part of a year to run for office. And with Primary Day moved from September to June, a two-year supervisor prepares for challengers that much sooner.

The Town Board scheduled a public hearing on the topic for Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m. Board members could vote as early as Wednesday, July 24 to present the proposed law to voters in November.

Key Facts

Current Terms: Town Supervisor, Highway Superintendent, and Town Clerk currently serve two-year terms.

Recent Law Change: New York State law now shortens term lengths for municipal officials, leading to elections in 2023, 2025, and 2026 for these positions in Bethlehem.

Proposed Change (Local Law 3 of 2024): Extends term lengths for the Town Supervisor, Highway Superintendent, and Town Clerk from two to four years.

Transition Plan: Due to Chapter 741 of the Laws of 2023:

Highway Superintendent and Town Clerk elected in 2025 will serve three-year terms, then four years thereafter. Town Supervisor elected in 2025 will serve a one-year term, then four years thereafter.