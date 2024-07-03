Latham man charged with 30 crimes in January, was out, caught and charged with three more

COLONIE – Jesse Stockman and Michael Monge have been keeping local law enforcement and courts busy for the past six months and now Colonie police have added charges for another nine burglaries. At least two of the incidents took place while Stockman was out on bail or awaiting sentencing.

Colonie police arrested Stockman, 37, of Troy, on January 13 after catching him allegedly attempting to break into three businesses. By January 17 Colonie and State police charged him with at least 10 more break-ins. There were over 30 total charges for multiple counts of attempted burglary, burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief – third degree, all felonies, and petit larceny, criminal mischief- fourth degree, and possession of burglar’s tools, all misdemeanors.

At that time, bail was set, then revoked and he was sent to the Albany County jail. It is unclear whether bail was set again, but he was then arrested for three more burglaries in Colonie on June 10.

One of the incidents was at Bellini’s on January 3, that predated the arrest on January 13, but two other incidents at Cider Belly Doughnuts and Beer Universe were on May 19 when he was either out on bail or released with other restrictions.

According to VINE, he was sent to the Albany County jail on May 22, but it is unclear which municipality sent him there or for what charges.

In the June 10 arrests, Stockman added three counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny, all felonies, and criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors. The total charges, just in the agencies we cover, is up to at least 38.

Stockman is back in the Albany County jail without bail.

Michael Monge

Bethlehem police arrested Monge, 40, also of Troy, after he was identified while walking on Delaware Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, May 18 by Bethlehem police, which led to his arrest on drug, possessing burglary tools and other charges.

According to Bethlehem police, a patrol officer observed Monge walking near 386 Delaware Avenue at approximately 2:51 a.m. and recognized him as a potential burglary suspect from law enforcement bulletins. The officer made contact with Monge and found that he was in possession of a variety of tools that could be used in burglaries.

He also had 2.5 grams of a white powdery substance in his possession. Detectives then linked Monge to an early morning burglary on May 15 at the laundromat at 365 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont. During that incident he allegedly damaged equipment trying to access money in machines, police said.

Monge was arrested in October with another Troy man for burglaries in Green Island that happened in the Village on October 2. He allegedly broke into a laundromat there and took over $2,000 and stole tools from a repair shop in another break in.

In the recent Glenmont case, Bethlehem police charged Monge with burglary – third degree and criminal mischief, both felonies, and petit larceny and possession of burglar tools, both misdemeanors. He was also charged with another count of possession of burglar tools and criminal possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, a felony, from the initial contact with police.

Colonie police linked Monge to five more burglaries and arrested him on June 10 for three in Latham on February 16, one in Latham on May 8 and one on Central Avenue on May 17.

He was charged with five counts of burglary, four counts of grand larceny, and three counts of criminal mischief, all felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Monge was brought over from the Albany County jail where he was since his May arrest, according to VINE, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry and sent back to the jail.