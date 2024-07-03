COLONIE – The Albany County Department of Public Works advises that utility construction will affect County Route 156 (Fuller Rd.) between Spruce Street and Central Avenue for construction of a National Grid gas main.

There will be lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning July 8 through July 12.

There will be NIGHTTIME lane closures between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning July 15 through August 16.

If you have any questions, please call Albany County Department of Public Works at 518-765-2055.

Albany County thanks you in advance for your patience during this important project.