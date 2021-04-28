DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department honored officers and staff for performance during 2020 in a ceremony at Bethlehem town park on April 19. New officer Alexander Hazelton took his oath of office and Officer Roy Swann was sworn in as a new traffic investigator.

Hazelton is a life-long resident of Bethlehem and a 2012 graduate of RCS High School. He has a degree in criminal justice from Hudson Valley Community College. He attended the Zone Five Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and served with Town of Coeymans Police Department before coming to Bethlehem.

Swann grew up in Selkirk and also graduated from RCS in 2012. He is a Platoon Sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserves based in Newburgh. He attended Liberty University before starting his law enforcement career with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Swann joined the BPD as a patrol officer in 2016. He credentialed as a Child Passenger Safety Technician and USDOT Commercial Vehicle Inspector.

Awards

Chief’s Achievement Award (3) – Commander Adam Hornick received two, one for extraordinary efforts during the COVID pandemic and the other for leading the upgrade of the department’s computer system.

Officer Scott Galough for his work implementing the new computer system.

Chief’s Achievement Award (4) – Officer Scott Galough for his service with the department since March 2001 and its IT Officer since 2007.

Officer David Caputo for his service to the department since 2001. He retired in January 2021.

Traffic Safety Investigator Craig Sleurs for his service since 2000. He retired in January 2021.

Officer Timothy Travis for his service since 2002. He retired in January 2021.

Exceptional Duty (4) – Commander Adam Hornick, First Sergeant Brian Hughes, Detective Sergeant James Cross, Sr. Telecommunicator Brent Dragon, Telecommunicators Kristina Leamy, Alex Griffin and Joanna Nunziato for their work on Oct. 7, 2020, during the fallout from the wind storm and weather event that fielded over 350 emergency calls.

Detective Chad Rice for his work on an online fraud investigation that recovered over $160,000 for the victim in the case.

Detective Ken Beck for his work on a “grandparent” scheme fraud investigation that recovered $107,000 for the victim in the case.

Sergeant Michael Whiteley and Officer Amanda Mueller for their efforts in organizing, coordinating and implementing the 2020 Holiday Parade Special Edition that took the place of the traditional Holiday Parade due to COVID-19.

Gallantry Awards (2) – Sergeant Michael Whiteley, Detective Gerald Young, TSI Doug Austin, Officers Matthew Dring, Amanda Mueller and Andrew Hynes for an incident in May involving a violent suspect that resulted in no injuries to officers or subject.

Officers Yekaterina Dickerson and Matthew Dring for an incident in December which they safely apprehended an armed subject having a mental health crisis.

Negotiator Laurel Award (2) – Commander Adam Hornick and Detective Chad Rice for negotiating a peaceful conclusion to a seven-hour stand-off without any injuries.

Sergeant Francis Muller for an April 16 domestic incident involving a subject with a history of violence. He was able to resolve the situation and have the subject surrender peacefully.

Life Saving Award (2) – Sergeant Robert Baldwin, Detective Michael Berben, Officers Mark Gorman and Caitlyn Krage, Telecommunicators Sharon Huether and Joanna Nunziato for a January 2020 incident involving an attempted suicide with a knife. The officers were able to control bleeding from severe lacerations until EMS arrived, saving the man’s life.

Sergeant Michael Whiteley, Sergeant Chad Ferraro, Officers Yekaterina Dickerson and Andrew Hynes for saving a man with CPR and an AED during an April 2020 domestic incident.

Special Commendation – Master Sergeant Christopher Shunk, Detective Gerald Young, Detective Michael Berben, Officer Rico Fiore, TSI Doug Austin, Officer Isaiah Burton and Officer Matthew Dring for dispatching to the City of Albany in its time of need on May 31, to help its police department handle an outbreak of unrest and violence.

Department Citation Award – Chief Gina Cocchiara, Commanders Adam Hornick and James Rexford, First Sergeant Brian Hughes, Master Sergeant Christopher Shunk, Detective Sergeant James Cross, Sergeants Francis Muller, Robert Baldwin, Michael Whiteley, James Corrigan and Chad Ferraro, Detectives Chad Rice, Gerald Young, Adam Cobb and Michael Berben, Traffic Safety Officer Doug Austin, Officers Peter Resnick, Rico Fiore, Jeffrey Gallagher, Bryan Mahan, Cesar Martinez, Kristen Spinnato, Roy Swann, Isaiah Burton, Matthew Dring, Amanda Mueller and Andrew Hynes for service during the protests that took place on June 8, June 15 and July 4.