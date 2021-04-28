COLONIE ­— Peter Crummey, the Republican candidate for town supervisor, said if elected he would give discounts at town facilities to volunteer firefighters and EMS volunteers.

“The fire service is vital to Colonie’s public safety, but our fire departments are being challenged as the number of volunteers decrease and I want to step up and help,” said the former town judge who resigned from the bench to run for the seat being vacated by the retiring Paula Mahan. “Town discounts for volunteer first responders will provide a recruitment incentive while rewarding our dedicated volunteers for their service.”

If elected he would:

• Offer discounts equal to those offered senior citizens to firefighter and EMS volunteers for facility rentals, park gate fees, swimming pool admission, playground programs, farmers market, golf course greens and cart fees.

• Make improvements at town operated fire training facilities

• Enact nuisance alarm legislation

• Give the town Fire Services a bigger role in the planning process

The package of proposals come as town fire departments kick off their annual recruitment drive with open houses at their respective stations.

“Being engaged in public safety for 40 years I fully understand the value of our volunteer fire departments — not only from a safety standpoint, but fiscally,” he said in a statement. “A fully paid fire service would be a significant expense for Colonie taxpayers.”

Crummey is running with the Conservative Party line against Kelly Mateja, a Democrat running with the Working Families Party line.