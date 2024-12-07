Two minors arrested after chase

GUILDERLAND—Guilderland police received a report of a stolen vehicle from Crossgates Mall on Saturday, Nov. 30, and later arrested two Schenectady teens for taking the vehicle.

According to reports, at 4:13 p.m., a victim informed officers that their vehicle was missing from its parking spot. Patrol units searched the area for the car and, while checking Crossgates Mall Road, one of the units located the stolen vehicle.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver and passenger fled the vehicle on foot. However, the driver failed to put the car in park before fleeing, causing the vehicle to roll into a Guilderland police car.

A short foot chase ensued, and Guilderland officers apprehended the two suspects. The suspects, two boys from Schenectady, were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (second degree) and criminal possession of stolen property (third degree), both felonies, as well as obstruction of governmental administration (second degree) and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Due to their ages and state law, police cannot release their names. The boys were released to their guardians and are scheduled to appear at Albany County Probation at a later date.