Albany woman wanted by State Police

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to the Market 32 on New Scotland Road on Friday, Aug. 23 at 1:39 p.m. for a report of a larceny in progress.

According to reports, upon arrival officers observed Christina Blow, 44, of Albany, pushing a cart full of merchandise out the front door, past the point of sale. She was taken into custody.

The merchandise value was $893.89 and a search found .23 grams of crack cocaine in her purse along with two glass pipes.

A check of her name and date of birth found that Blow had an outstanding warrant from State Police in Clifton Park.

She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and transported to meet troopers in Guilderland for the warrant.

Burglary and grand larceny

GLENMONT – An Ellenville man who was trespassed from Walmart in July after a theft incident, was back in the store allegedly stealing merchandise on Saturday, Aug. 24.

According to reports, Peter Lawrence, 64, was caught taking $1,044.16 worth of merchandise past the point of sale. He was detained by loss-prevention employees from the store and taken into custody by Bethlehem police.

He was charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies. He had two prior felony convictions and was sent to the Albany County jail after arraignment because under bail guidelines, judges can hold those arrested if they are prevalent felony offenders. If he did not have the prior convictions, judges cannot consider bail un State law.