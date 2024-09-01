Homeless man charged again for crimes in Colonie

Larose has history of larcenies, pulling fire alarms, trespassing, and warrants arrested for credit card theft

COLONIE — A homeless man with a history of pulling fire alarms and larcenies was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, Aug. 12, and charged with additional incidents in the town. This time, it was for stealing credit cards from a Waterman Avenue residence on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Lyle Larose, 47, was charged in July with falsely reporting an incident, a felony, related to a Wednesday, May 3, incident, and trespassing from a Tuesday, June 6, incident. The locations were not disclosed in the reports.

He also failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in April.

In May, Colonie police responded to a restaurant on Central Avenue to check on a person and found Larose was wanted in Niskayuna. He was arrested in Colonie in March after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm at the Colonie Terrace Apartments on Tuesday, March 19, at 3:16 a.m.

He was also arrested at the apartment building during a Colonie police investigation into thefts at the property in September. According to reports, Larose was in possession of stolen property and also had an active bench warrant with charges related to two previous cases.

He was also arrested in Bethlehem on Tuesday, May 14, for attempting to break into cars on Route 9W at a hotel. At that time, he had an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna for charges there.

In the latest arrest, Larose was charged with grand larceny for credit card theft, a felony. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and returned to the Albany County jail.

DWI, fled on foot

COHOES — Colonie police responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Cohoes Crescent and Fonda Roads on Thursday, Aug. 8, and found that a black 2022 GMC pickup truck with no driver was at the scene.

According to reports, a 25-year-old Pine Plains man was later identified as the driver and fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Officers observed signs of impairment, and the man refused field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath alcohol test.

He was taken into custody and charged with DWI and refusing a breath test at the scene of a personal injury accident, both misdemeanors. He was also ticketed for refusing to take a breath test, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to keep right in slow traffic, and failure to keep right on a two-lane road.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Aug. 19, and released.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE — On Friday, Aug. 9, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Colonie police responded to the Days Inn on Central Avenue for a report of a fight at the hotel.

According to reports, one of the subjects involved, Timothy Toker, 30, of Colonie, was found to have a full stay-away order of protection against another individual present.

He was taken into custody, processed, and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Drug charges

LATHAM — Colonie police used a SWAT team to execute a search warrant at the Colonie Inn and Suites on Loudon Road at 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, and took an Albany man into custody on drug charges.

According to police, the team, in coordination with Colonie detectives, entered the hotel room and found Elliot Stalley, 49, with a quantity of drugs. Police used explosive devices to breach the room door lock, and Stalley immediately surrendered.

Inside, they found a large quantity of drugs.

Stalley was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotics) and criminal possession of narcotic drugs with intent to sell, both felonies.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and sent to the Albany County jail.

Slew of domestic charges

WATERVLIET — Colonie police responded to a domestic incident at a 2nd Avenue residence on Friday, Aug. 9, and arrested a Delmar man on a range of charges, including three felonies.

According to reports, at 6:17 p.m., police arrested Michael Pankow, 34, and charged him with second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. He was also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal tampering, menacing with a weapon, assault with intent to cause physical injury, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, all misdemeanors.

Pankow was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Burglary at Macy’s

COLONIE — An Albany woman who was previously caught stealing from Macy’s at Colonie Center was detained and accused of stealing from the store again on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to reports, at 1:28 p.m., Colonie police responded to the store and took Liberty Mauch, 45, into custody for allegedly stealing $496.09 worth of merchandise. She was previously trespassed from the property on June 6, 2023.

Mauch was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, as well as trespass, a violation.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI

COLONIE — Colonie police performed a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Tanglewood Road on Friday, Aug. 9, at approximately 10:27 p.m. and found the driver to be impaired.

According to reports, officers observed that the 45-year-old woman driver from Colonie showed signs of impairment. The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was taken into custody and refused to provide a breath sample at the police station.

The woman was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for refusing to take a breath test and following too closely.

She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Aug. 26.

Larceny, drugs, and warrant

LATHAM — A 59-year-old Latham man was taken into custody at Walmart on Loudon Road on Saturday, Aug. 10, for allegedly taking items from the store.

According to reports, Anthony Grasso also had a quantity of drugs and was found to be wanted by the State Police.

He was taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Aug. 21, for those charges.

Grasso was then transported to the State Police for the outstanding warrant there.

Weapon charges

COLONIE — Colonie police responded to a Mary Hadge Drive residence on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 6:15 p.m. for a report of a man threatening others with a knife.

According to reports, Phillip Lewis, 59, of Colonie, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, as well as harassment, a violation. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Grand larceny

COLONIE — A 33-year-old Latham woman was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, Aug. 12, to face new charges stemming from a December incident at the Towers of Colonie.

According to reports, Ashley Mowatt was charged with grand larceny for credit card theft, a felony, and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Weapon charge

COLONIE — An East Greenbush man was processed and arraigned on Monday, Aug. 12, for an incident in March.

According to reports, Bryant Luizzi, 36, was at the Prime Storage on Watervliet Shaker Road on Thursday, March 28, with a weapon.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Criminal contempt

LATHAM — Colonie police responded to the Mohawk Army Navy store on Loudon Road on Monday, Aug. 12, at approximately 3:58 p.m. and found a Loudonville man in the presence of a victim who had two separate stay-away orders against him.

Matthew Sand, 29, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and taken into custody. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

In a prior incident on Friday, June 7, at 1:31 a.m., police responded to a call about a man lying in the road on Wolf Road. A person with him was concerned for his safety. When officers arrived, Sand was found to be intoxicated and lying in the road.

After an investigation, Sand was found to have an active bench warrant from Colonie for failing to appear in court in May. He also had an active full stay-away order from the person who made the phone call. He was given an appearance ticket for that incident and transported to the hospital.

Burglary and criminal mischief

WATERVLIET — A former Vermont View Drive resident who was evicted earlier that day, was found back in the residence by Colonie police on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Eugene Coleman, 66, of Watervliet, was charged with burglary and

criminal mischief-property damage, both felonies. He also was found to have multiple warrants from Colonie Town Court for failing to appear in two separate June appearances.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Warrant Arrests this week

Francis Coons, 23, of Albany, for an outstanding warrant from Troy on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:42 p.m.

Greg Soucia, 39, of Schenectady, for an outstanding warrant from State Police on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:28 a.m. at Latham Farms on Troy Schenectady Road.

Christine Gallagher, 54, of Colonie, for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in July.

Matthew Smith, 58, of Clifton Park, for an arrest warrant from the City of Albany on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 12:03 a.m.

Rashawn Melton, 46, who is homeless, for an outstanding warrant from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Kareem Culbreth, 24, of Marcy, for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in June. He was transported by DOCCS employees on Thursday, Aug. 14 and returned to their custody.

William Bott, 34, of Valley Falls, for an outside warrant from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 8:58 a.m. at Latham Farms on Troy Schenectady Road.

Clayton Lawson, 31, of Syracuse, for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in July. He was brought to the court by DOCCS officials on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Mark Boniface, 33, of Colonie, for an outside warrant from State Police after a domestic incident on Saturday, May 20 at 8:54 a.m.

Megan Couture, 27, of Averill Park, for an Albany arrest warrant after she was charged with larceny at Walmart on Loudon Road on Saturday, Aug. 20 by Colonie police.

Daniel Brown, 30, who is homeless, for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in June.