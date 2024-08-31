SLINGERLANDS – In July, during the dedication of the central “tail head” in Slingerlands of the Albany Country Hudson Helderberg Rail Tail, Albany County took the opportunity to announce some next steps in its program to grow the Trail. There are no specific promises about particular dates, but each of the following is nearing execution in the very near future.
The following points were shared by the Friends of the Rail Trail:
- The small red house next to the bridge will be moved to a new location and turned into public lavatories
- Their current site will be redeveloped as expanded parking spots
- The land next to the east end of the bridge will be turned into a park and rest area, with amenities aimed at walkers (including individual seats).
- The old freight house will be opened as a health/fitness-oriented way station for Trail users, with access to water, blood pressure testing, and active lifestyle resources. Plenty of water for pets, too
To the west, the County will be doing some active cooperative work on the Hilton Barn
- And throughout the Trail, the first of a large number of history-related stations will be built, with information on the Trail and the area available in physical form, and via scannable QR codes