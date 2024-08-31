Grand Larceny and Forgery

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem detectives arrested a Brooklyn man on grand larceny and forgery charges on Thursday, Aug. 15, for a 2023 incident in Slingerlands.

According to reports, a Slingerlands woman wrote a $42 check to the receiver of taxes and put it in the mail on Nov. 7, but when she checked her December statement, the check had been cashed for $5,600 on Nov. 20. An additional check was cashed for $5,990 with a different number. Both checks were made out to Sircle Ceven Entertainment and were described as invoice payments to the company.

An investigation found that both checks were deposited via TD Mobile Deposit and were signed by an unknown individual. Detectives tracked the owners of Sircle Ceven Entertainment and its sole owner, Boysing Samuel.

Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby signed a search warrant on March 5 for banking records and contacted Samuel.

A lawyer for Samuel arranged for him to turn himself in to Bethlehem Police on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Samuel was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, and forgery and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Kirby and released on his own recognizance. Samuel is scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

DWI

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police observed a 2016 black Toyota Corolla traveling south on Fairlawn Drive on Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 6:05 p.m., and failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to reports, the officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, a 40-year-old Selkirk man. The officer observed that the man had glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

The man said he was driving from a store to his home and admitted to having two Bud Light beers two hours earlier.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station, the man refused to take a breath test.

An inventory of his car found eight 50 ml bottles of Jameson.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.