Many charges including four felonies in last four months

COLONIE – A Colonie man is facing criminal contempt – first degree as his most recent charge after he has been arrested at least four times in as many months.

According to reports, Jeremy Connors, 36, was involved in a domestic dispute on Tuesday, July 23 and Colonie police responded to an Osborne Road residence at 8:51 a.m.

In that incident, he was accused of violating an order of protection and arrested. It is not his first time for violating an order of protection and has been the subject of other arrests.

Conners was arrested on Monday, June 24 after two incidents where he was found to be in violation of an order of protection.

He was found to be at the same Osborne Road address in the presence of a protected party at 11 a.m. and also was involved in a domestic dispute with a victim at the Sunoco on Central Avenue on June 16.

Conners was charged with two counts of violating an order of protection, a misdemeanor, for both incidents and also charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, for the June 16 incident.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green at that time.

Colonie police responded to the same residence on Thursday, April 18 at approximately 5:12 a.m. for a domestic incident.

According to reports, after an investigation, police charged Conners, 35 with strangulation, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Judge Green then as well.

Conners was involved in a property damage accident on Sunday, March 31 at 4:21 p.m. and eventually drove off the road near the intersection of Watervliet Shaker Road and South Family Drive.

According to reports, Colonie police officers interviewed him and observed signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Conners has a prior DWAI-Drug conviction.

He was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs prior conviction, and DWAI-Drugs and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was released with an appearance ticket for April 8.

For the latest charge, Conners appeared again in front of Judge David Green and was arraigned.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Walmart on Saturday, July 20 to check a subject and found that she was wanted.

Police found that Jennifer Roberts, 40, of Piedmont, S. Car., was wanted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office. She was taken into custody and transported to meet deputies from that department.

Warrant

LATHAM – On Saturday, July 20, Colonie police took Ashley Williams, 27, of Hudson, into custody at the Monte Mario Motel on Loudon Road for an outstanding warrant in Troy.

Williams was transported to Troy and turned over to that department.

Two for drugs at gas station

LATHAM – Two people were taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs at the Mobil station on Troy Schenectady Road on Saturday, July 20 at approximately 8:25 p.m.

According to reports, after an investigation, police found Eric Johnson, 48, of Watervliet to be in possession of cocaine and a 23-year-old Troy woman to have other drugs.

Johnson was charged with criminal possession of cocaine, a felony, and the woman was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned and she was released with an appearance ticket.

Warrant and resisting arrest

COLONIE – Colonie police were assisting Schenectady police in locating a person of interest on Sunday, July 21 when officers found Corydon Carlton, 40, of Queensbury at the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue.

According to reports, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Colonie officer attempted to take Carlton into custody and he attempted to run. He was subsequently charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, processed on the warrant and released to Schenectady police.

Drunk and six felony warrants

COLONIE – On Sunday, July 21, Colonie police responded to the Hannaford on Wolf Road and interviewed a 23-year-old Colonie man at 6:05 p.m.

According to reports, Nascere Felder, was impaired by alcohol, gave police a fake name and resisted arrest by officers. He had six felony warrants from the City of Schenectady.

Felder was charged with criminal impersonation and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, given an appearance ticket for July 31 and the turned over to officers from Schenectady.

Identity theft and larceny

COLONIE – A 46-year-old homeless man was brought to Colonie Town Court on Monday, July 22 from the Albany County jail to face charges stemming from two incidents that took place in Latham, at Hannaford in May and at Target in October.

Antwaun Brown was charged with identity theft – second degree and conspiracy, both felonies, for an incident on May 31 and petit larceny, a misdemeanor for one on October 25 . He was arraigned and sent back to Albany County jail.

Three larcenies at Lowes

COLONIE – A homeless man was arrested by Colonie police at the Lowes on Central Avenue on Monday, July 22 for allegedly stealing from the store on three prior occasions.

According to reports, Freddie McRae, 57, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, both misdemeanors, for incidents at the same store on March 18 and 23, and April 19. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a larceny in progress at Target on Central Avenue on Monday, July 22 at 7:16 p.m. and found the subject of the call was wanted.

According to reports, Jesus Williams, 22, of Albany, allegedly took items from the store and was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court. He was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Cocaine at larceny call

LATHAM – Two females were the subject of a larceny in progress call at Five Below at Latham Farms on Monday, July 22, but one of the women was found to have cocaine.

According to reports, Colonie police stopped Ny-Kasia Maye, 24, inside the store after she and another woman allegedly concealed items in black bags with intent of stealing them.

An inventory of the bags found a pouch containing five bags of a white powdery substance. Maye was taken into custody. At the police station a test of 1.3 grams of the powdery substance was positive for cocaine.

Maye was charged with criminal possession of cocaine, a felony, and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Warrant at Wet Willy’s

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Wet Willy’s Car Wash on Tuesday, July 23 after a call for an unwanted person. According to reports, Aniello Dellangelo, 36, had an outstanding warrant from Troy. He was turned over to deputies from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – An Albany man was involved in a property damage accident on Wolf Road on Monday, July 22 and police found he was wanted.

According to reports, Jack Lather, 42, was wanted by Guilderland police. He was processed and turned over to Guilderland police.

DWI after EMS call

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Motel 6 on Curry Road on Tuesday, July 23 at 4:45 p.m. where a man required EMS treatment.

According to reports, following a police investigation, a 69-year-old Schenectady man was driving a 2024 blue Buick in the town. Officers observed the man to have glassy and bloodshot eyes, poor motor coordination and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man was taken to Ellis Hospital and was charged at the hospital with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie town court on August 5.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Nordstrom on Central Avenue on Wednesday, July 24 for the report of a larceny in progress and found a homeless man was also wanted.

According to reports, police arrived at 1:15 p.m. and found the subject of the call, Shamsuddin Ahad, 57, had an active warrant from the town.

Ahad was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant. Hew as arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Three larcenies

COLONIE – An Albany man was arrested by Colonie police on Wednesday, July 24 for an incident at Macy’s at Colonie Center, but was also charged with thefts at two other stores in the town.

According to reports, Aaron Krauth, 37, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Macy’s incident. He was also charged with petit larceny for each of two incidents at other stores; an incident at Nordstrom the same day and Target on June 19.

He was arrested in 2022 on felony burglary charges for a larceny at Hannaford on Wolf Road. He failed to appear and was arrested two more times for warrants for that case.

In the most recent incidents, Krauth was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant

LATHAM – While officers were investigating a larceny complaint on Wednesday, July 24, Colonie police found that a Cohoes man had an outstanding warrant from Troy.

Joseph Grose, 54, was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and transported to meet deputies from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbery and assault

COLONIE – An Albany man was arrested for robbery and assault on Wednesday, July 24 after an incident near a wine store on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Nathaniel Garvin, 20, was taken into custody at 2:42 p.m. near Empire Wine and charged with robbery – second degree -causing physical injury, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

DWAI-Drugs

COLONIE – A Esperance man driving on Central Avenue on Friday, July 26 had no plates, inspection, insurance or registration but allegedly did have a quantity of drugs. Officers also determined that he was impaired.

According to reports, Colonie police stopped the 62-year-old man at 8:44 p.m. for traffic violations and the man showed signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At the police station, the man was evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

He was charged with DWAI-Drugs, operating with a suspended registration and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for no plates, no insurance, and no inspection.

The man submitted to a blood draw and was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 12.