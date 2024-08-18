SELKIRK – The Bethlehem Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Alexis L. Bleyman, a 16-year-old resident of Selkirk, who has been missing since Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15.

In a Next Door social media post, a person identifying as her mother said Bleyman was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Elm Estates neighborhood of Selkirk. She was described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with dark brown hair that has a hint of red. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top, black shorts, and a dark flannel long-sleeved shirt. Bleyman also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Bleyman’s whereabouts or who may have seen something suspicious in the area is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.