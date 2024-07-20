Bliss Cafe and Creamery hosted Coffee with a Cop, inviting customers to stop and chat with members of the Bethlehem Police Department on Friday, July 12. Bethlehem Police Det. Sgt. Jim Cross described the day as filled with “accolades more than questions.” The event was initiated by the law enforcement agency to foster greater interaction and transparency within the community. Picture features Mark Swyer, Town Boardmember David DeCancio, Bliss owner Shilpi Debuka, Bethlehem Police Det. Caitlyn Craigie, and Bethlehem Police Det. Sgt. Jim Cross.

Michael Hallisey See Full Bio Michael Hallisey is managing editor of Spotlight Newspapers.