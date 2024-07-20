LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Independence Music Festival will return to Charles R. Wood Park for three nights over the Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday, Aug. 30.

Headliners moe. will perform four sets over two nights. Other performers include Melvin Seals & JGB, Yonder Mountain String Band, Mihali, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Pink Talking Fish, Spafford, lespecial, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Moon Hooch, RAQ, Cool Cool Cool, Lucid, Wild Adriatic, Hayley Jane Band, Bella’s Bartok, Yam Yam, Kendal Street Company, Strange Machines, The Frank White Experience: A Live Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., Crooked Coast, and One Time Weekend.

The festival will also feature food and craft vendors and a view of the Lake George fireworks on Saturday evening.

General admission weekend tickets are on sale at www.adkmusicfest.com. A VIP option is available, including admission to all three days, a meal each night, free snacks, discounted beverages, a private viewing area, and access to the VIP tent with tables, chairs, a private bar, and VIP bathrooms.

Music will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday, running continuously across two stages until 11 p.m. each night.

The event is open to all ages, with free admission for children 12 and under.

For tickets and more information, visit www.adkmusicfest.com.