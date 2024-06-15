Three arrested at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue

COLONIE – A Bronx man and a Schenectady man and woman were arrested on weapons charges at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue after Colonie police responded to a domestic incident on Sunday, May 26 at 5:52 a.m.

According to reports, Marcus Cardona, 43, of the Bronx, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of weapon – second degree, criminal possession of weapon – third degree, criminal possession of weapon – ammo clip and concealing physical evidence, all felonies, and menacing with a weapon, a misdemeanor, and harassment – second degree, a violation.

Destiny Ruiz, 22, of Schenectady, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of weapon – second degree, criminal possession of weapon – ammo clip and concealing physical evidence, all felonies.

Dennis Carter, 42, also of Schenectady, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of weapon – second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of weapon – ammo clip and concealing physical evidence, all felonies.

All three were sent to the Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees and arraigned later in the day.

Warrant and fugitive

COLONIE – Albany County probation department took a 34-year-old Albany man into custody on Wednesday, May 22 for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in January and found he was wanted in another state.

Tahrik McKenzie was later found to be wanted in Georgia on an outstanding warrant there.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Family offense and criminal contempt charges

ALBANY – A Loudonville man was arrested at Albany County Family Court on Wednesday, May 22 on multiple felony charges stemming from two incidents in December at a Latham residence.

James Tillman, 37, was charged with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt – first degree, both felonies, for a December 21 incident and also charged with criminal contempt – first degree for a December 15 event at the same address.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned that night.

No seat belt, but had warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Albany Street and Marjorie Road on Wednesday, May 22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. and ticketed a woman for not having a seatbelt on.

Victoria Venable, 58, of Schenectady, was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the City of Schenectady. She was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.

DWI on Central

COLONIE – A traffic stop on Central Avenue near the Niskayuna town line on Thursday, May 23 led to a 66-year-old Niskayuna man being charged with DWI.

According to reports, Colonie police stopped a 2008 Chevrolet pickup for traffic violations at 9:41p.m. and officers observed the driver to have watery and bloodshot eyes, poor coordination and have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

He provided a blood sample at the police station and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to keep right and illegal signal.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, June 3.

Grand larceny at Lowes

LATHAM – On Friday, May 24, Colonie police arrested Bobby Whitaker, 56, of Latham for grand larceny, a felony, at a room at the Quality Inn which is listed as his residence.

According to reports, officers recovered stolen property in the room. He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 29.

Same car, two Warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a car on Albany Street on Friday, May 24, near the intersection of Colonie Plaza Drive for traffic violations and a check of the driver and passenger found both were wanted.

According to reports, Mark Root, 40, of Windsor Locks, Conn. had an outstanding warrant from Rotterdam police. He was taken into custody, processed and transported to meet police from that agency.

The passenger in the car, Ethel Singletary, 44, of Schenectady, had an outstanding warrant from the City of Schenectady. She was taken into custody, processed and transported to meet police from that agency.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 26-year-old Hudson woman was taken into custody near the BJ’s Restaurant on Wolf Road on Friday, May 24, at approximately 11:49 p.m. because she failed to appear in court.

The warrant was issued after Nicole Spillane allegedly did not appear in August. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning.

DWI

LATHAM – At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, Colonie police responded to the area around Troy Schenectady Road and pulled a driver over on the Northbound ramp to the Northway.

According to reports, while interviewing the driver, a 49-year-old Cohoes man, officers observed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man refused all tests at the scene and at the police station.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane. He was given an appearance ticket for June 3 in Colonie Town Court and released.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic dispute at the Courtyard by Marriott on Wolf Road on Sunday, May 26 at 11:35 p.m. When police checked, they found that Larry Alderman, 36, of Albany, had a full-stay away order of protection from the victim and had been convicted of violating the order in the past.

Alderman was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, a felony, and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was arraigned the next day.

No license and DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a car on Central Avenue on Sunday, May 26 at 2:06 a.m. that was registered in NJ after it was speeding and driving in the center lane. The driver, a 42-year-old Albany man, was found not to have a license and showed signs of impairment.

The man tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station he was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for operating without a license and other traffic violations.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 10.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – On Monday, June 27, a Schenectady man was allegedly observed stealing items from the Target on Central Avenue by loss-prevention employees and called police.

According to reports, police took Levi Brockway, 27, into custody and found he was wanted in Saratoga County for an outstanding warrant.

Brockway was issued an appearance ticket for June 12 in Colonie Town Court and transported to meet deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

No license, no registration, no insurance, but drunk

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to a single vehicle personal injury crash on Tuesday, June 28 and found the driver to be intoxicated.

According to reports, at 10:28 p.m. officers found a car off the road and into a tree near 479 Loudon Road. They also observed the driver to have bloodshot and watery eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody. An investigation found that a 22-year-old Fresno, Calf. man did not have a license, the car had a suspended registration and had no insurance.

He was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for no insurance, no license, speeding, driving in the center lane and failing to keep right.

He was issued an appearance ticket for June 10 and released.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Microtel Inn on Tuesday, June 28, at 8:57 p.m. for a trouble with a customer call.

According to reports, when they checked the ID of Keisha Cooper, 44, of Rockville Center, officers found she was wanted by State Police in Clifton Park.

State Police responded to the scene to take her.

Daytime Crash

LATHAM – An accident on Route 9 at the intersection of Kunker Avenue at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 7 snarled traffic in the area.