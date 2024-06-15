#image_title
GLENMONT – At 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 a black bear was spotted in the backyard of a Glenmont residence on Voyage Drive. He continued walking through the backyard of the homes and across Voyage Drive towards Beacon Road. Photos by Jody Mason.
