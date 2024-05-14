SELKIRK – On Tuesday, May 14, at approximately 9:14 AM, Bethlehem police responded to the Henry Hudson Park on 162 Lyons Rd for a report of a missing person.

Officers responding to the incident located the vehicle belonging to at 55-year-old missing woman and it was believed she entered the Hudson River earlier in the morning, police said.

A search of the Hudson River was conducted with the assistance of the State Police Aviation Unit, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Selkirk Fire Department, Coeymans Fire Department, and ENCON.

Several hours into the search, the State Police Aviation Unit located the missing person in the Hudson River just north of Henry Hudson Park. She was pulled out of the river by members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and transported back to shore.

The woman was conscious and was talking when she arrived on shore. She was treated by Albany County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics and then transported by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further evaluation.

