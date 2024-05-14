TROY – Punk rocks!

It was a punk-filled evening inside the El Dorado Bar in Troy, Saturday, May 11, as music fans gathered inside the venue to enjoy some original music, and several cover songs from area punk bands, Feral Meryl, Drab Stucco, and Society High.

In addition, Dude-Ranch A Tribute to Blink-182 paid tribute to Blink-182 band members Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus with their interpretations of several of the band’s radio hits and more including “All The Small Things”, “Rock Show”, “What’s My Age Again?”, and “First Date”.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

To view more photos, click here…