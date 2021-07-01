NORTH BETHLEHEM — A quick thinking officer of the Bethlehem Police Department has been credited with helping save the life of a an unresponsive 6-week-old infant at approximately 11:48 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

​According to Bethlehem police, Officer Caitlyn Krage quickly located the infant and performed life-saving procedures immediately after arriving at the scene. Krage reported that the infant was motionless and foaming at the mouth. She immediately administered back blows and was able to clear the infant’s airway.

​Emergency medical services arrived on-scene and the infant was transported to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation.