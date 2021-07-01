SARATOGA SPRINGS — Universal Preservation Hall presents Dinosaurs in Motion, a new, interactive, engaging STEAM exhibition for 84 days this summer and early fall.

Dinosaurs in Motion engages and educates the visitors of all ages by using 14 fully interactive, recycled life-size metal dinosaur sculptures inspired by actual fossils. It is on exhibit from July 25-Oct. 15 at UPH. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 youth, and are now on sale at universalpreservationhall.org. The event is presented by Adirondack Trust Company.

Dinosaurs in Motion is an amazing blend of science, art and innovation. The life-sized metal sculptures captivate visitors while their exposed mechanics illustrate science and technology principles in a fun and engaging way. The exhibition weaves the science, art and innovation themes throughout and touches on each of these educational topics at each sculpture. The art portions highlight sketching, drawing, and sculpting; the science segments explore kinetics, biomechanics, and robotics; and the innovation areas encourage observing and experimenting.

“If Capital Region parents, grandparents, educators and scout leaders are looking for a way to keep youth engaged and their minds active this summer, there isn’t a better place to inspire them with hands-on education and entertainment,” said Teddy Foster, UPH director. “And the adults will get just as much out of it as the kids.”

The visitor is taken on a highly interactive apprentice’s path that follows the story of the master artist, John Payne. The exhibition’s narrative is reinforced with experiential learning, as every dinosaur is available for visitors to touch and move. Visitors will have the unique ability to manipulate dinosaurs via lever and pulley systems, as well as with remote controls, offering large-scale dinosaur interaction unprecedented in a museum setting. Additionally, visitors will be able to test out their own artistic creativity and newfound technological inspiration with hands-on activities at the Innovation Stations, where they can create a variety of art and science projects of their own!

The moving, human element to the exhibition lies in the story of the artist, John Payne, who truly is the heart of Dinosaurs in Motion. Through video and interactives, visitors will walk away with Payne’s inspiring message: “If you can dream it, you can do it.” The exhibition is one that inspires guests to learn, discover and create!

“Dinosaurs in Motion is the most unique dinosaur exhibition touring right now. No other exhibition using the dinosaur brand offers this level of interactivity in the areas of STEAM,” said Tom Zaller, CEO and President of Imagine Exhibitions. “We are excited to present these incredible works of art in a tactile way that really speaks to the most important educational topics in our culture.”

UPH is a partner in the Proctors Collaborative. NLH Property and AIM Services Inc. are additional underwriters of Dinosaurs in Motion.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 40 unique exhibitions globally in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, with millions of people around the world visiting our exhibitions each year. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With decades of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find on Facebook.

The Universal Preservation Hall, located at 25 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs, is a year-round arts and community events venue. It reopened Feb. 29, 2020 after extensive renovations to the former church. This is the second consecutive summer UPH has hosted an extended run of a summer exhibit; last year the venue hosted a pinball exhibit from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Visit UPH online.

Proctors Collaborative is the Capital District’s leading regional arts organization with performing arts venues in Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga, and education, civic engagement and economic development initiatives throughout the region. We are changing expectations about the way the arts can serve a community. Visit Proctors Collaborative online.