Public Partnerships moving to Latham

LATHAM—Public Partnerships LLC, a leading provider of financial management services, is relocating its headquarters from Alpharetta, Georgia, after securing a significant state contract to oversee the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program.

The move, first reported by the Albany Business Review, is expected to bring over 250 jobs to the Albany area as part of PPL’s growing footprint in New York.

PPL, which supports individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and aging adults in self-directing their long-term home care, was selected as the sole fiscal intermediary for the $9 billion CDPAP. The program enables Medicaid recipients to hire and manage their caregivers, offering an alternative to traditional home care agencies.

Approximately 250,000 New Yorkers currently use CDPAP.

PPL has leased a 30,000-square-foot space at 17 Plaza Drive in Century Hill, with the option to expand. The facility will accommodate call center operations set to begin in a few weeks, with the full office opening next February.

The company’s services include onboarding support workers, payroll processing, tax management, and expense oversight, which aim to empower participants by alleviating administrative burdens. It has already hired 1,000 employees across the state and plans to open seven offices in New York.

PPL’s selection as the state’s fiscal intermediary has not been without controversy. Critics have raised concerns about the bidding process, alleging it was influenced by powerful stakeholders. A lawsuit filed in Albany Supreme Court by Mark’s Homecare LLC claims that the Department of Health and healthcare union 1199SEIU colluded to ensure PPL was awarded the contract. The lawsuit cites statements made during a June meeting where union representatives allegedly indicated PPL would win the bid before proposals were finalized.

The New York Post reported earlier this year that 1199SEIU sought commitments from potential bidders to remain neutral on unionizing CDPAP caregivers. Both the union and the DOH have denied any wrongdoing, with the DOH asserting that the procurement process followed standard guidelines.

In response to criticism, Vince Coppola, PPL’s Chief Executive Officer, addressed the misinformation surrounding the company’s role in a public letter dated Friday, Dec. 20. Coppola underlined PPL’s commitment to strengthening CDPAP and ensuring that New Yorkers who rely on the program continue to receive high-quality home care.

“Our diverse team at PPL is committed and ready to ensure that New Yorkers who rely on CDPAP continue to receive the high-quality home care they deserve, regardless of their disability, cultural background, preferred language, or other needs,” Coppola stated. “We have the deep experience, resources, and record of success to deliver a stronger CDPAP that protects home care for New Yorkers now and for the long term.”

Coppola also noted the challenges currently facing CDPAP, including susceptibility to fraud and inefficiencies due to the involvement of over 600 fiscal intermediaries. He highlighted PPL’s plans to address these issues by bringing transparency and accountability to the program through the consolidation of administrative services under a single fiscal intermediary.

“Consolidating to a single, accountable fiscal intermediary will bring transparency and accountability to the program so that it can operate sustainably for those who need it,” he said.

PPL operates in over 20 states and has assisted more than 200,000 individuals.