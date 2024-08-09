WAMC/Northeast Public Radio Board of Trustees announces appointment of Sarah Gilbert as new president and CEO

ALBANY—The Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has appointed Sarah Gilbert as the new president and chief executive officer.

Dorothy H. Reynolds, Chair of the Board, described the selection process as “intense and deliberative,” expressing appreciation for the input from WAMC staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the helm of this incredible organization,” she said.

Gilbert brings extensive experience in public media, having worked for the BBC in London and Brussels, and later in Washington, D.C., overseeing the BBC’s 2008 election coverage and serving as executive producer for Americana.

Gilbert has held various senior positions at NPR, including supervising senior editor of weekend edition and vice president of news programming. Gilbert also contributed to the digital transition at NPR by creating and producing the news podcast “Up First.” Most recently, she was president and chief content officer at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Gilbert expressed enthusiasm about joining WAMC, citing the station’s strong staff, programming, and listener base as key factors in her decision.

“Coming to WAMC, with its strong staff, powerful programming, and dedicated listeners and members, is an incredible opportunity to use all my skills and experiences to continue to build, grow, and strengthen this amazing organization,” Gilbert said.

The Board also extended thanks to Stacey Rosenberry, chief operating officer, who served as interim ceo following the retirement of founding CEO Alan Chartock. Rosenberry successfully led WAMC through four fund drives and maintained operations during the search process.

Gilbert is expected to start her role on August 19, and is in the process of relocating to the Albany area. The national search was conducted by executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station that offers news and cultural programming 24/7, reaching parts of seven states and Canada. It has over 400,000 monthly listeners and is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. More information is available at www.wamc.org.

