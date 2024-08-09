Music producer and artist Brian Chiappinelli signed with Atron Gregory last week, becoming the first artist and producer to join Gregory’s new label, TNT Recordings.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Chiappinelli described it as an honor to work alongside a titan of the music industry. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he said.

Atron Gregory’s impact on the West Coast music scene is well-documented, with a career that includes managing multi-platinum albums and producing films, such as the upcoming “Tha Early Years” about Tupac Shakur.