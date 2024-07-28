ALBANY — Help the Albany Business Review identify and recognize the Capital Region-area employers that have the most engaged workforces. A special section will be published highlighting the winners.

The Best Places to Work program highlights companies in the 11-county Capital Region whose operations are changing the business landscape. ABR will profile those who are doing their best to foster a great workplace.

More details can be found on the Albany Business Review website at bizjournals.com/albany.