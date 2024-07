ALBANY – Scientists at Albany Medical College have received a $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to study the role of dendritic cells in immunity against hepatitis B virus (HBV).

HBV infections, which affect nearly 300 million people worldwide and an estimated one to two million people in the U.S., increase the risk of developing serious diseases including cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver and liver cancer.