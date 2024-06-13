First time the company will open locations at the same time

SCHENECTADY – The much-anticipated grand openings of four contemporary, food-focused Market 32 stores in the City of Albany (709 Central Ave.) and the Towns of Colonie (1730 Central Ave.), Niskayuna (2333 Nott St. East), and North Greenbush (102 Van Rensselaer Square) have been set for June 14.

In a company first, the stores will open to the public simultaneously at 8:00 a.m., with events and ribbon cutting ceremonies scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at each location. The Niskayuna store also will host a “Home Run Celebration” from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. that day – featuring complimentary food items, beverages and live music – as the company celebrates the new stores with the community.

“This is a momentous day for our company. In the more than 90 years we’ve been serving our customers and communities we’ve never opened four stores simultaneously,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president. “Doing it here – in the Capital Region where we started – makes it even more special. These locations will feature the newest and very best of what we have to offer, which is the exceptional shopping experience and high-quality products and service our customers have come to expect.”

Adding to the excitement, on both Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, customers at all four locations will enjoy 5% savings off their grocery purchases. On those same days, Price Chopper/Market 32 will also donate 5% of sales from the respective locations to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, and the following youth sports programs in each of the stores’ neighboring communities: Westland Hills Baseball and Softball, Colonie Little League, Niskayuna Baseball League, and Southern Rensselaer County Baseball Association at East Greenbush, Inc.

The newly branded and updated stores are at the site of former ShopRite locations, where Price Chopper/Market 32 acquired the leases and fixtures deal last fall.