BC’s undefeated season ends in semifinals to champion, Syosset

FLUSHING — The Bethlehem Central’s varsity boys tennis season ended short of a title, falling to eventual state champion Syosset in the semifinals on Friday, June 7, at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Bethlehem had battled through the entire season undefeated, previously beating Section III Champion Fayetteville-Manlius the week before. The Eagles secured a berth in the Final Four after a sweeping victory over Fayetteville-Manlius with a score of 7-0 in the New York State Team Quarterfinals.

In the singles matches against Fayetteville-Manlius, Aadi Ojha defeated Cameron Lukasik 6-2, 6-2; Ian Jin overcame Colin Byer 6-1, 6-1; and Armen Amirbekian secured a 6-3, 6-4 win against Jon So.

The doubles teams maintained the momentum, with Nyle Dennin and Jack Keating besting Justin Dunn and Daniel Manta 7-5, 6-1, while Owen Luntz and Derek Clark edged out Xavier Sul and John Gilligan 7-6(3), 6-3.

Additionally, Jacob Lyubarov and Aneesh Jakkamsetti outplayed Sawyer Brown and Jared Duggal 6-1, 6-1, and David Bievenue and Kuon Tsutsui defeated Will Ferguson and Zach Constanza 6-4, 6-1.

The Eagles were led by their junior singles players, Aadi Ojha, Ian Jin, and Armen Amirbekian, each delivering commanding performances. The doubles teams were equally dominant, showcasing the depth and strength of Bethlehem’s lineup.

Bethlehem’s head coach praised the team’s dedication and resilience, noting a significant victory against a formidable Section III Champion like Fayetteville-Manlius.

— Michael Hallisey