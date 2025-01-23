DELMAR—Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven delivered his annual State of the Town address on Wednesday, Jan. 22, before the scheduled Town Board meeting.

In front of a full auditorium, which included State Senator Patricia Fahy and Albany County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham, the supervisor highlighted progress in areas such as water safety, infrastructure, and economic development while also addressing the challenges ahead for the town of approximately 35,000 residents.

VanLuven acknowledged the town’s efforts in ensuring water safety following an algae bloom in the Vly Creek Reservoir last fall. While the water remained safe to drink, he explained, a chemical released by the algae caused a musty odor, which the treatment plant was not initially equipped to remove.

“Our dedicated water team worked closely with the Departments of Health and water experts to upgrade our treatment plant with a powder-activated carbon filter,” VanLuven said, describing the response to the issue. He also noted the extensive flushing of the town’s 227-mile water system to remove the odor, with staff working relentlessly to address the problem.

VanLuven linked the event to climate change, citing expert Dr. William Becker, who warned that the town might face similar challenges in the future as the climate shifts. The supervisor assured residents that work is ongoing to ensure that such issues “never, ever happen again.”

Traffic safety was another key concern addressed by VanLuven, who highlighted efforts to make Bethlehem’s roads safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. “The core goals of [the Bethlehem Safe Streets campaign] are getting drivers to slow down and reminding drivers that Bethlehem’s roads are for everyone,” he said.

Infrastructure projects include a $5 million state-funded sidewalk restoration initiative targeting several state roads, including New Scotland Road in Slingerlands and portions of Delaware Avenue in Delmar. Additionally, a $1 million grant will fund the construction of a multi-use path along Cherry Avenue Extension, creating safer connections between neighborhoods and businesses.

VanLuven also discussed plans to lower residential speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph, noting that public education and enforcement would accompany the changes. “The objective is to make people drive more slowly, not just to change the speed limit,” he said.

VanLuven rejected claims of economic stagnation, citing new businesses and growing investments in the town. “In 2024, 21 new businesses opened in town,” he said, highlighting examples such as a new Trader Joe’s in Glenmont and additional dining options in Elsmere.

“These are not indicators of economic distress in Bethlehem,” VanLuven said. “They are evidence of growth and success.”

The supervisor praised the town’s staff and volunteers for their dedication. Over the past year, town employees secured more than $7.7 million in grants to support local projects, from sidewalk improvements to new senior service vehicles. He also commended the Bethlehem Police Department for their collaboration with the FBI to resolve threatening calls targeting Bethlehem Central High School and recognized the efforts of the Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, which responded to over 4,000 calls in 2024.

VanLuven concluded his address by reflecting on Bethlehem’s strong community spirit. “While we are a town of many hamlets, we are fundamentally one community, and a strong one at that,” he said.