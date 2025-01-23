Cohoes man charged in 11 larcenies in the north end of Town

COLONIE—Local police reined in a Cohoes man who allegedly stole from unlocked cars he targeted in residential neighborhoods along the Mohawk-Hudson Bike Path and used his bicycle as his mode of transportation.

Christopher M. White, 36, of Cohoes, was taken into custody by Colonie police on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9:39 p.m. and charged in 11 separate incidents.

According to police, the thefts from unlocked vehicles began around Christmas and culminated with a flurry of thefts last week. White would allegedly ride his bike through residential neighborhoods surrounding the bike path and steal various items, police said.

These items included cash, gift cards, and other property.

“There was no forced entry in any of these cases,” Colonie Lt Anthony Sidotti said. “We believe all the vehicles were unlocked.”

In two of the cases, the value of the stolen property was over $1,000, leading to more serious felony charges.

“I want our residents to know that Perps Prowling around Private Property will not be tolerated. The Colonie Police Department will use all the resources at our disposal to apprehend those thieves who are foolish enough to try,” Colonie Police Chief James “Jay” Gerace said.

Police say that the arrest was possible because of the support in the community. Video surveillance from multiple victims and neighbors gave investigators initial images of White, his clothing, and bicycle.

“A coordinated effort from the Colonie Patrol Division and Investigators allowed us to positively identify Mr. White and take him into custody before more people could be victimized,” police said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the Cohoes Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.”

White was charged with two counts of grand larceny, a felony, and nine counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and arraigned before the Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers and then sent to the Albany County jail pending a preliminary hearing.

Police have some tips for residents: Lock it up and light it up.

“Please keep your vehicles and homes locked at all times. Leaving valuables in unlocked cars is an invitation for trouble,” an email from Colonie police said. “Please light up your property. Lights and motion cameras can be strong deterrents to people with bad intentions.”

If anyone has additional information regarding White and/or additional larcenies please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.