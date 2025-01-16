Albany County Democrats select Tim Lane over GOP nominee Lily Wei for vacant Legislature seat

Special election scheduled for November to fill remaining Albany County Legislature vacancies

Tim Lane brings decades of public service experience to Albany County Legislature role

ALBANY — Menands Village Trustee Tim Lane has been appointed to the Albany County Legislature, filling the vacant seat in the 14th District following the resignation of his spouse, Alison McLean Lane. The appointment was made Monday by the Albany County Legislature.

Alison McLean Lane resigned in December after accepting a position as the Democratic commissioner for the Albany County Board of Elections. She had served in the County Legislature for more than a decade prior to her new role.

Republican legislators nominated Lily Wei to fill the vacancy; however, the proposal was unsuccessful, with the Democratic majority voting 21-8 along party lines to appoint Lane. The amendment to appoint Wei was introduced by Minority Leader Frank Mauriello (R-C, Colonie).

Lane brings extensive experience to the position, having served eight years on the Colonie Planning Board and working for the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance before retiring. He was first elected to the Menands Village Board of Trustees in 2001, serving until 2013, and returned to the board in 2021.

“I am honored to join the Albany County Legislature and am greatly looking forward to serving the residents of the 14th Legislative District and Albany County,” Lane said.

The Legislature will also need to fill another vacancy following the resignation of longtime legislator William Clay due to health concerns. Additionally, a special election is scheduled for November to fill the remainder of the terms for McLean Lane, Clay, and former legislator Sean Ward, who resigned in November to pursue a business opportunity in South Carolina.

Minority Leader Mauriello praised Lily Wei’s qualifications, noting her professional experience and community involvement. “Having had the pleasure of getting to know Lily Wei, I can say with certainty that she is more than qualified to be an Albany County Legislator for Loudonville, Menands, and Watervliet,” Mauriello said. He highlighted Wei’s background in industrial design, her role as a wife and mother, and her volunteer work with the Capital District Chinese Community Center.

Wei holds a Bachelor of Industrial Design degree from Carleton University in Canada and has a professional background in corporate marketing and design. She has transitioned in recent years to focus on family life while remaining active in community initiatives promoting cultural exchange and community safety.

Despite the unsuccessful nomination, Mauriello expressed confidence that Wei would continue contributing to her community and local civic engagement.