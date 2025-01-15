Public to meet later this spring

COLONIE —The Capital Region Transportation Council closed its online survey on Friday, Jan. 10, for the Central Avenue West Corridor Study, ending a three-month window for residents, businesses, and commuters to share feedback on the future of the vital transportation corridor.

According to the council’s website, another round of public engagement, including a second public meeting, is scheduled for this spring.

The study focuses on a three-mile stretch of Central Avenue in the Town of Colonie, between New Karner Road and the Niskayuna border. This segment serves as a key connector between Albany and Schenectady, providing critical access to commercial centers and residential neighborhoods.

Key objectives of the study include identifying opportunities for nodal development and redevelopment, improving access management, enhancing safety and mobility for all users—including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit riders—and exploring Complete Streets treatments to support multimodal transportation.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey underscored the importance of community engagement in the study, emphasizing Central Avenue’s role as a major entry point into the town.

“It’s gone unnoticed a little bit. But we’ve put this thing out. I’ve put it out on all of my town information. It’ll only work if everybody participates and [we] gather all the information,” Crummey said.

Local leaders have echoed the call for public involvement. Albany County Legislature Minority Leader Frank Mauriello encouraged constituents to share their perspectives on safety and infrastructure concerns.

“This study provides the perfect avenue for travelers and residents alike to voice their opinions and propose solutions of their own,” Mauriello wrote in a recent letter to the editor.

The western portion of Central Avenue faces challenges such as high traffic volumes—averaging 23,316 vehicles per day—a dense concentration of driveways and side streets, and safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists. Addressing these issues is a core focus of the study.

The CRTC has collaborated with the New York State Department of Transportation and the Capital District Transportation Authority to gather input that will inform potential land use and transportation improvements. The study’s next phase will involve developing conceptual scenarios and finalizing an implementation plan.

For more information, visit the official study website at www.coloniecentralavestudy.org.