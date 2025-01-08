

Police and EMS tried to revive her on scene

GLENMONT–On Tuesday, January 7 at 5:57 AM, the Bethlehem police responded to Wendy’s at 261 Route 9W to check on a person who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived at the restaurant the occupant was unresponsive and was removed from the vehicle by officers who began CPR. Albany County Paramedics and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS assisted with the incident.

The occupant of the vehicle was identified as Tina L. Macky, 59, of Delmar and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not suspicious in nature and was due to a medical event, according to police.