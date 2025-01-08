Jacklyn Parker originally charged with DWAI-Drugs

DELMAR–Bethlehem police charged a 24-year-old Troy woman with criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday, Jan. 7 for an August crash that killed Colleen M. Selkirk of Hannacroix. Parker was originally charged with DWAI-Drugs on August 20, the day after the crash.

The new charge came after a five-month investigation into the crash.

The River Road crash occurred just south of Maple Avenue in Selkirk just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.

According to the Bethlehem Police Department’s investigation, Parker was driving a 2024 electric Ford Mustang northbound when her vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines and collided with a southbound black Kia Soul driven by Selkirk.

First responders arrived at the scene at approximately 5:20 p.m., and Selkirk was pronounced dead shortly after.

“The Mustang impacted the other car almost headlight to headlight and sent the other car around,” said Selkirk Fire Chief Thomas Neri. “One car ended up against a house, causing minor damage to the property.”

Neri added that his crew was able to respond immediately as they had just returned from another call. Although emergency responders quickly attended to the victim, Neri said the situation and Selkirk’s condition was already critical.

“We started chest compressions on the victim in the car, [but] we quickly realized this was dire,” he said.

Parker and her passenger were transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were able to exit the car on their own.

Neri noted that Parker eventually walked to the ambulance before being transported for care.

An inventory of Parker’s car yielded a quantity of marijuana and toxicology reports found the substance present.

Parker was arraigned on that charge on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Bethlehem Town Court, by Judge Andrew Kirby.

Collin D’Arcy, Albany County ADA and Bureau Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Unit, is handling the case.

Kirby arraigned Parker on the new charge last night.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more information as it comes available.

Meredith Savitt contributed to this story