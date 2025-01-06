Localized challenges, including water quality issues in Bethlehem, highlight ongoing concerns.

ALBANY— The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Friday that it has lifted the drought watch across all 62 counties, including New York City, marking a return to “Normal” hydrological conditions statewide.

The decision, made in cooperation with the State’s Drought Management Task Force, comes after evaluations of recent precipitation and increased levels of ground and surface water.

Despite the overall improvement, DEC noted that localized dry conditions may persist and encouraged New Yorkers to continue conserving water.

“Recent precipitation and the vigilance of New Yorkers who heeded calls to conserve water resources have alleviated dry conditions across the state,” DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said in a statement. “DEC experts will continue to monitor conditions and work with New York City officials and localities across the state to identify any necessary steps and actions needed to help prevent additional shortages while New York State moves from a Drought Watch to Normal conditions.”

The drought watch had been in effect for several months as low precipitation levels strained water resources in parts of the state. The DEC’s announcement highlighted the improving situation in Region IIA, which includes New York City and Westchester County, where reservoirs have reached over 75 percent capacity, storing more than 420 billion gallons of water.

“The lifting of the drought watch underscores the critical role of DEP’s strategic planning and adaptive management of New York City’s critical water resources,” said Rohit T. Aggarwala, New York City Chief Climate Officer and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner. “I’m grateful to our fellow City agencies for their partnership and to all New Yorkers for their conservation efforts, which helped us save water. Let’s continue to use water wisely to ensure the resilience and reliability of the city’s water supply system.”

While the statewide outlook has improved, the Town of Bethlehem is still addressing water quality concerns linked to earlier drought conditions. Local officials have reported that reduced water flows in the Vly Creek Reservoir caused an increase in organic compounds, resulting in unpleasant odors and tastes in the town’s tap water.

DEC urged New Yorkers to remain proactive in conserving water, regardless of the season. Recommendations include fixing leaks, installing water-efficient fixtures, and reusing water from rain barrels or dehumidifiers for non-potable purposes. Additional guidance is available on the DEC’s website at www.dec.ny.gov.

The DEC continues to work with the U.S. Geological Survey and local governments to monitor water conditions across the state. Officials emphasized that ongoing conservation efforts are vital to maintaining resilience in the face of future drought risks.

For more information on water conservation tips and drought management, visit the DEC’s Water Use and Conservation webpage at www.dec.ny.gov/lands/27700.html.