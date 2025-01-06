State aims to address harmful algal blooms that pose risks to water quality, aquatic ecosystems, and recreational activities

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released draft guidance to regulate phosphorus levels in surface waters statewide.

Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar announced the initiative late last month and said it aims to address harmful algal blooms that pose risks to water quality, aquatic ecosystems, and recreational activities.

Public comments on the proposed guidance are being accepted through Monday, Feb. 24.

The draft values, developed as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2024 State of the State directives, are tailored to protect the best uses of state waters, including drinking water and fishing. Excessive phosphorus can fuel HABs, reduce dissolved oxygen, and lead to excessive algae and aquatic plant growth.

“Through Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC is working with municipalities across the state to advance generational infrastructure investments and projects to protect New York’s waters,” Mahar said. “Addressing the nutrients that fuel harmful algal blooms is a critical component of New York State’s comprehensive actions to reduce the frequency of HABs and their potential impacts on drinking water quality, recreation, and overall quality of life.”

The proposed guidance considers regional and waterbody-specific factors, offering tailored phosphorus thresholds for ponds, lakes, and flowing waters. These thresholds are paired with environmental response variables to assess the impacts on human health and aquatic life.

The guidance also includes updates to DEC’s permitting strategy for phosphorus reductions from wastewater treatment plants. Revisions to the Technical and Operational Guidance Series expand regulations to include both new and existing facilities, as well as flowing waters, enhancing the scope of phosphorus management.

Comments can be submitted by mail to Gwendolyn Temple, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-3500, or by email to [email protected].

Draft TOGS documents are available on the DEC’s website.

The proposal builds on New York’s broader efforts to improve water infrastructure and address nutrient pollution. Initiatives under the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, the Environmental Protection Fund, and the Clean Water Infrastructure Act continue to drive projects aimed at reducing HABs and improving water quality.

Governor Hochul recently announced $42 million in funding for the eastern Finger Lakes region to address HABs and $1.2 million for the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition. These investments have contributed to the state’s $5.5 billion in water infrastructure funding since 2017. Additionally, the Environmental Bond Act is providing $4.2 billion for projects that improve climate resiliency, create green jobs, and protect water quality.

The DEC encourages public participation in shaping these critical policies, which aim to safeguard drinking water, promote sustainable ecosystems, and ensure clean water access for future generations.

Excess algae in the water system in Bethlehem has caused local concern this fall.