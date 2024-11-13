DELMAR—Capital Region Toys for Tots, with strong support from Bethlehem, has become the largest Toys for Tots program in the United States, serving more than 401,000 children in need last Christmas. With 24 percent of all donations coming from the Bethlehem area, the program has expanded to reach a record number of children across the region.

Residents are encouraged to continue their support by donating new, unwrapped toys or making monetary contributions at participating Bethlehem businesses. Donation boxes are located at numerous community spots, including the Bethlehem Police Department, Delmar Market Place, and Bethlehem Town Hall, as well as local businesses such as O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, Embrace Orthodontics, and The Perfect Blend.

A special drive-thru drop-off event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delaware Plaza in Delmar, where families can bring donations and meet U.S. Marine Reservists and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Capital Region Toys for Tots program relies on community involvement and aims to make this year’s holiday season bright for even more children.