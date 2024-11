ALBANY- Albany’s Lost and Found hosted Femininomenon on Friday, Nov. 8, an event inspired by Grace Gaustad’s album exploring identity and self-empowerment. The evening featured local talents Sydney Worthley and Cait Tizzone, who brought themes of femininity and personal growth to life through their music, creating a powerful celebration of expression and inclusivity.

Photos by Michael Hallisey/ The Spot 518

