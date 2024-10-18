With the start of early voting in New York State on Saturday, Oct. 26, Spotlight Newspapers will not accept letters to the editor endorsing political candidates or supporting propositions after the publication of our Oct. 23 edition.

No letters with political themes will be published until after Election Day.

To ensure timely publication, we encourage readers to submit any letters of endorsement by noon on Friday, Oct. 18.

Thank you for your understanding as we strive to provide balanced and fair coverage during the election period.