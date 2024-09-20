Raising the roof in Ilium

TROY — Things may be looking up for Vic Christopher in the near future.

The prominent figure in Troy’s downtown revitalization efforts is exploring the potential for a new rooftop project at The Troy Wine Company, located at the corner of Second Street and Broadway. In a recent discussion shared on Around Troy’s Instagram account, Christopher outlined his vision for utilizing rooftop spaces in the city, which he sees as an untapped opportunity.

“We are negotiating right now with a wireless service provider for rooftop antennas, which would benefit everybody in the city of Troy,” Christopher said. “We’d have better cell phone access, so they’d be helping us create the potential possibility of customer access.”

Christopher mentioned that the city has requested the construction of a fire-rated stair tower enclosure to provide customer access to the rooftop deck. This addition would meet safety requirements and open the space for public use, which Christopher believes is a missed opportunity in downtown Troy.

“We’re not doing enough with the rooftop spaces, and it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “No one’s really thought to utilize it, and so maybe we could be the first.”

Christopher’s work in Troy includes the restoration and development of several historic buildings, transforming them into popular businesses such as Lucas Confectionery, Peck’s Arcade, Little Peck’s, and Twenty Two Second Street Wine Co. His focus on preserving the city’s architectural heritage while introducing modern, community-centered ventures has significantly contributed to Troy’s growth and appeal.

Located at what Christopher describes as “ground zero of downtown Troy,” The Troy Wine Company sits at the heart of the city’s activity. He sees the potential rooftop project as another way to enhance the vibrancy of the area, which he regards as the “heart and soul of our city.”