ALBANY – “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” set new Capital Repertory Theatre records for both box office revenue and attendance since the theatre became part of Proctors Collaborative in 2013.

The show, which concluded its five-week run on Sunday, attracted more than 12,000 patrons, many of whom were visiting theREP’s new theatre space for the first time.

“It’s so gratifying to introduce people to the new space, which was made possible by thousands of people across the region who supported our efforts to create this new home,” said Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, artistic producing director at theREP, as she expressed satisfaction with the audience’s response to the production. She noted that the success of Beautiful was a result of the harmonious collaboration of music, design, and the cast, which resonated deeply with the audience.

With the close of Beautiful, theREP is now preparing for its upcoming 2024-2025 season, sponsored by Overit. The season opens with the fall production “Seared,” sponsored by CSArch, with previews beginning on Friday, Sept. 13.

Subscriptions for the upcoming season are currently available. Those interested can purchase subscriptions by contacting the Proctors Box Office at (518) 346-6204 or visiting theREP’s website, attherep.org.