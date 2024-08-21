Dr. Green, founder of the Center for Law and Justice, was a pioneering advocate for criminal justice reform and racial equality in Albany

ALBANY — Dr. Alice Green, a prominent community figure known for her tireless advocacy for social justice, civil rights, and community empowerment, died Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, at St. Peter’s Hospital. She was 84.

Dr. Green’s legacy is one of resilience, stewardship, and an unwavering dedication to creating a more just and equitable society.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Dr. Green’s early experiences with racial inequality shaped her lifelong commitment to fighting for justice and equality. She and her family moved north to the Adirondacks to flee the segregated South. She later moved to Albany, in the 1960s, where she became a central figure in the local civil rights movement.

“Alice utilized her unique perspective as one of only two Black families in a small mining town to help shape the advocacy she led for decades in Albany’s historically redlined neighborhoods — all in an effort to help lift up the communities that were often left behind,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dr. Green’s academic journey is as impressive as her activism. She earned a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from the University at Albany, which provided her with a strong foundation to address the systemic issues within the criminal justice system. Her scholarship and activism intersected, leading her to focus on issues such as racial disparities in sentencing, police brutality, and the over-incarceration of Black Americans.

“It is truly a sad day with the passing of Dr. Alice Green,” Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy shared in a statement. “She was a staunch advocate for equality and social justice and worked closely with Albany County on criminal justice reform and the [Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion] program. Dr. Green’s work was recognized across the country and she was honored by President Barack Obama at the White House. My condolences to her husband, Charles Touhey, and her family.”

In 1985, Dr. Green founded the Center for Law and Justice in Albany, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing racial injustice and advocating for the rights of the marginalized. Under her leadership, the Center became a vital resource for individuals and families affected by the criminal justice system, providing legal assistance, education, and advocacy. The Center’s work has influenced policy changes and raised awareness about the need for reform in law enforcement and the courts.

“Alice worked closely with my administration, [the Albany Police Department], and various local organizations to help Albany become the third city in the nation to create a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program—one of the many efforts to enhance and be a model for 21st-century community policing,” Sheehan added.

Dr. Green’s influence extended beyond her work at the Center for Law and Justice. She served on numerous boards and commissions, including the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct and the Albany City Police Review Board. Her efforts in these roles helped to increase accountability and transparency in the criminal justice system.

“Dr. Alice Green was a champion for Albany, its residents, communities of color, and anyone who needed a helping hand,” State Assemblyperson Patricia Fahy shared in a statement. “Her work revolved around the Center for Law and Justice in Albany’s South End neighborhood, whose community members she fought tirelessly for.”

Throughout her career, Dr. Green had been a mentor and inspiration to many young activists and community leaders. Her commitment to justice, equity, and the empowerment of marginalized communities has left a lasting impact on Albany and beyond.