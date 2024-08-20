Bethlehem Police Locate Missing Teen in Queens, New York

SELKIRK — The Bethlehem Police Department has successfully located 16-year-old Alexis L. Bleyman of Selkirk, New York, who had been reported missing since Thursday, Aug. 15, Alexis was found in Queens, New York, with the assistance of the New York City Police Department.

According to authorities, Alexis appeared unharmed when located, and arrangements are currently being made for her safe return to her family. The Bethlehem Police Department, in collaboration with the New York City Police Department, is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Initially, Alexis was last seen around 3 p.m. last Thursday, in the area of Elm Estates in Selkirk. The Bethlehem Police had issued a public appeal for information regarding her whereabouts.

Chief Gina F. Cocchiara and Deputy Chief James Rexford have both been involved in the efforts to locate Alexis, and they extend their thanks to the public and the New York City Police Department for their assistance in this matter.