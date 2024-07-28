COLONIE – The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced their partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for a Game Day event fundraiser on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024. Tunnel to Towers has raised over $250 million to eradicate veteran homelessness, support the families of fallen first responders, and help America Never Forget 9/11.

The ValleyCats held a press conference at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to announce this partnership on Tuesday, July 9th. To watch the press conference, please click here.

The event features a 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit from 2-8 PM on August 6th. This includes Police, Fire, and Military exhibits that are kid-friendly, and a giant Tunnel to Towers fundraiser raffle before and after the game.

At 6 PM, there will be an Opening Ceremony honoring World Trade Center 9/11 First Responders/Military. First pitch between Tri-City and the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Joe Bruno Stadium will take place at 6:30 PM. Postgame, there will be fireworks courtesy of Santore’s World Famous Fireworks.

The first 1,000 fans will receive an Andy Pettitte bobblehead courtesy of Saratoga Water benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Pettitte played on the Albany-Colonie Yankees back in 1993, New York’s former Double-A affiliate, and the last professional team to play in the Capital Region prior to the ValleyCats first year in 2002.

The southpaw amassed a 256-153 career record in the Majors along with a 3.85 ERA in 3,316 innings pitched. The Baton Route, LA product is the all-time leader in postseason victories with 19, won five World Series (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009) as a member of the Yankees Core Four, earned three All-Star selections, and is inducted into the Yankees Hall of Fame.

The ValleyCats have pledged to donate $2,500 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Pettitte’s honor. To purchase a ticket package, which includes a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, click here.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Tri-City has a three-game road trip against the New England Knockouts from July 9-11. The 'Cats wrap up the first half of the season before the All-Star Break with a three-game weekend series against the New Jersey Jackals at Joe Bruno Stadium from July 12-14.