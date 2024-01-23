ALBANY – The Bank of America is presenting the Albany Chef’s Food and Wine Festival, also known as the Wine and Dine For The Arts, held starting on Thursday, January 25 and ending on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The event’s mission is to provide funding to support and preserve the non-for-profit arts community in Albany while also highlighting the local restaurants, chefs, and cuisine. Thursday’s event will feature the Mayor’s opening celebration held at City Hall. 5:30-7:30 p.m.The remaining activities on Friday and Saturday will be held inside the Albany Capital Center For additional information about the event and where to purchase tickets, go to Albany Wine and Dine for the Arts 2024 – January 2024 in Albany, NY (albanywinefest.com).