ALBANY — The organization 100 Women Who Care is turning compassion into action with a donation to the Capital Region non-profit organization Grassroot Givers. The money, totaling $24,000, will be used for facility and program expansion.

“We are so grateful to everyone at 100 Women Who Care,” said Roberta Sandler, co-founder of Grassroot Givers. “With their generosity, we will be able to expand our programs and support even more families in the Capital Region.”

Grassroot Givers became the recipient of the donation at the 100 Women Who Care meeting on Nov. 9. After receiving an initial donation of $23,600, donations continued to pour in, now totaling $24,000.

At 100 Women Who Care meetings, three charities are voted on. Grassroot Givers received the most votes at their November meeting.

“Everything about Grassroot Givers is just amazing. Since the two women, Roberta and Mary (Partridge-Brown), started this, they have just given of themselves.Their mission is to help so many of those in the underserved population improve their lifestyle,” said Jeri Bosman, Co-Founder of the 100 Women Who Care Albany NY chapter.

Grassroot Givers’ mission is to provide quality items to underserved communities. Their work centers on three major programs: clothing, home essentials and literature accessibility.

“They take care of so many in the community; it’s such a wonderful thing,” said Bosman. “That’s part of our goal, for the 100 Women Who Care organization, to give to those in need.”

Requests come into Grassroot Givers from all across the Capital Region, with an estimated 9,200 requests for clothing alone each year.

“They serve so many. It’s unbelievable the number of people that come through there, and they make a difference in their lives. What’s disturbing to me is that there’s so much need in this area that people aren’t aware of, right in our own community,” said Bosman.

Whether it’s volunteering or donations, “there’s plenty of opportunity if you want to make a difference in your community,” said Bosman. “We have a lot of nonprofits in the region, and they’re all making a significant impact.”

The 100 Women Who Care website lists the organizations that they have donated to, which are all locally based.

“Not only are we thrilled to collectively put our money together to make a difference, but also, we’ve learned so much about organizations that we didn’t even know were out there,” said Bosman. “I feel like with all the negativity that’s out there that we hear about, there’s all of these unsung heroes in these organizations that are making a difference. Nobody knows about them. Every day, they’re out there trying to help others. I find that so inspiring, and that’s something people need to know.”

This story was featured on page 3 of the January 10th, 2024 print edition of the Spotlight